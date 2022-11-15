Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.25.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
