Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.60 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 745.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

