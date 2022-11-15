REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

REVG stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $840.03 million, a P/E ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

