Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $45.10

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

AB stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

