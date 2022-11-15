Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.
Everi Stock Performance
EVRI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
Institutional Trading of Everi
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.