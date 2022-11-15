Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

