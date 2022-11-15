EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.
EQRx Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EQRx stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
