EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EQRx by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EQRx by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EQRx by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQRx by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQRx by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

