L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.42.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.