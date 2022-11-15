HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.11.

HRT stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

