Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

