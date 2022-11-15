Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
TNDM opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.99.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
