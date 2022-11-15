Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $23,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $16,567,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $19,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

