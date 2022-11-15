Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

SOHU opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

