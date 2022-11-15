Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMMF. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.