Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.82-2.18 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,144,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

