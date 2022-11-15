Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

