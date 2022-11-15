Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

