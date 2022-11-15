voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. voxeljet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

VJET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

