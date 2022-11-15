Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 748.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

