Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q1 guidance at $2.03-2.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $9.40-9.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.93. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

