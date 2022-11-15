Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.61 on Monday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

