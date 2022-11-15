Post (POST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.