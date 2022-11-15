Post (POST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
POST stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
