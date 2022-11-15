Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $14.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Navios Maritime Partners’ current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMM. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

