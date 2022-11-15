Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

PAYO stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $110,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,610 shares of company stock worth $1,063,541. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.