FY2022 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $15.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.28. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $15.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

