Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

