FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BiomX Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BiomX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 60,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $37,589.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,432,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 367,907 shares of company stock valued at $173,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

