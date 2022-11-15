Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.70 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,760,789.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

