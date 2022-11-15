Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of OSH opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

