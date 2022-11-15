FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

