Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $20.85.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 584,401 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 840,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 603,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.