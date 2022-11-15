Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
PRAX stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $20.85.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
