FY2022 EPS Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut by HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $11.96 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

