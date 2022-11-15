Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.32 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $442.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 749,328 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $117,580. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

