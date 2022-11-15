FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

