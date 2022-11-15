Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Portman Ridge Finance’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -227.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

