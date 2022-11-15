SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SciPlay Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SciPlay by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

