Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE:F opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

