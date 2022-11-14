Tiaa Fsb Has $750,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVS opened at $84.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
