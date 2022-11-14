Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.59 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

DGX stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

