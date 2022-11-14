Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.07 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

