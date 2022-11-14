Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

