WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

