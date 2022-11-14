Tiaa Fsb Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

NYSE:PSX opened at $111.30 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

