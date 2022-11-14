Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.06 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

PSX stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

