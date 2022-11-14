Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 137,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE OXY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

