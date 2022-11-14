Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,547 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

WY opened at $33.09 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

