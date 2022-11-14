Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 452,197 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.