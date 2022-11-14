WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

