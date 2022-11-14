Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 11,551 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $65,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $774.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

