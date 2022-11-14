Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

