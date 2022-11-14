Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $102,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $1,863,927. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

